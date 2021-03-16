Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 15th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) : This provider of facility solutions throughout the United States and various international locations has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP - Free Report) : This global marketer of innovative and premium products across multiple brands has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.9% over the last 60 days.

Knowles Corporation (KN - Free Report) : This supplier of advanced micro-acoustic, specialty components, and human interface solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and gas has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG - Free Report) : This independent (non-integrated) crude oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

