Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM - Free Report) : This company that provides integrated facility solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

 

ABM Industries’ shares gained nearly 26% over the last one month against S&P 500’s rise of 0.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and distributes various equipment has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 23% over the last 60 days.

 

Deere & Co.’s shares gained 18.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Columbus McKinnon’s shares gained 12.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY - Free Report) : This private owner of timberlands has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Weyerhaeuser’s shares gained 2.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Published in

business-services construction