Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 15th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 15th:
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Penn Virginia Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.14, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Textainer Group Holdings Limited TGH: This company that engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 74.7% over the last 60 days.
Textainer Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.00, compared with 47.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.40, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP: This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Korea Electric Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.15, compared with 18.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
