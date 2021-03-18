We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
Rent-A-Center, Inc. (RCII - Free Report) : This company that leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.5% over the last 60 days.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rent-A-Center, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rent-A-Center, Inc. Quote
Rent-A-Center’s shares gained 22.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Price
Rent-A-Center, Inc. price | Rent-A-Center, Inc. Quote
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) : This company that engages in integrated energy, chemicals and petroleum operations has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.1% over the last 60 days.
Chevron Corporation Price and Consensus
Chevron Corporation price-consensus-chart | Chevron Corporation Quote
Chevron’s shares gained 12.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Chevron Corporation Price
Chevron Corporation price | Chevron Corporation Quote
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This company that provides ocean transportation and logistics services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 32.6% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
Matson’s shares gained 3.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Matson, Inc. Price
Matson, Inc. price | Matson, Inc. Quote
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) : This company that operates as an automated electronic broker has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.2% over the last 60 days.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote
Interactive Brokers’ shares gained 3.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
+1,500% Growth: One of 2021’s Most Exciting Investment Opportunities
In addition to the stocks you read about above, would you like to see Zacks’ top picks to capitalize on the Internet of Things (IoT)? It is one of the fastest-growing technologies in history, with an estimated 77 billion devices to be connected by 2025. That works out to 127 new devices per second.
Zacks has released a special report to help you capitalize on the Internet of Things’s exponential growth. It reveals 4 under-the-radar stocks that could be some of the most profitable holdings in your portfolio in 2021 and beyond.
Click here to download this report FREE >>