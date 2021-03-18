Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 17th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 0.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 0.79 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This equipment rental supplier carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.76 compared with 3.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This financial institution that provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.60, compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

