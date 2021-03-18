In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 17th:
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETH - Free Report) : This interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 17% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.47%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.97%.
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.84%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.67%.
Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI - Free Report) : This provider of banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.40%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.50%.
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 14% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 0.22%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.35%.
