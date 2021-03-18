We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 18th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST - Free Report) : This company that owns, operates, programs as well as provides sales and other services to television stations in different states across the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC - Free Report) : This technology-driven consumer finance company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Quote
Great Ajax Corp. (AJX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Great Ajax Corp. Price and Consensus
Great Ajax Corp. price-consensus-chart | Great Ajax Corp. Quote
Veritex Holdings, Inc. (VBTX - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.
Veritex Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Veritex Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Veritex Holdings, Inc. Quote
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across the world, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.8% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price and Consensus
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce price-consensus-chart | Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
