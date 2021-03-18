Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.28, compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) : This company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.

 

Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

