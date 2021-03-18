We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 18th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Universal Electronics Inc. Price and Consensus
Universal Electronics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote
Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Universal Electronics Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Universal Electronics Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.7% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.28, compared with 2.12 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Flex Ltd. (FLEX - Free Report) : This company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Flex Ltd. Price and Consensus
Flex Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Flex Ltd. Quote
Flex has a PEG ratio of 0.95, compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Flex Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Flex Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Flex Ltd. Quote
Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW - Free Report) : This provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions carries a Zacks Rank #2, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14% over the last 60 days.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arrow Electronics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote
Arrow Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.69, compared with 1.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Arrow Electronics, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Arrow Electronics, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arrow Electronics, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>