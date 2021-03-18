We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Waterstone Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.37%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.57%.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Waterstone Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.
Univest Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Univest Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Univest Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.
Univest Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Univest Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Univest Financial Corporation Quote
BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
BCB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.
BCB Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
BCB Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) : This financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.
Cadence Bancorporation Price and Consensus
Cadence Bancorporation price-consensus-chart | Cadence Bancorporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.
Cadence Bancorporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Cadence Bancorporation dividend-yield-ttm | Cadence Bancorporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>