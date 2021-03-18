Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Waterstone Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.37%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.57%.

 

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote

 

Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.

 

Univest Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Price and Consensus

Univest Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Univest Financial Corporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.87%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.42%.

 

Univest Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Dividend Yield (TTM)

Univest Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Univest Financial Corporation Quote

 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for BCB Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.4% over the last 60 days.

 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Price and Consensus

BCB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, compared with the industry average of 1.87%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.61%.

 

BCB Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ Dividend Yield (TTM)

BCB Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | BCB Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE - Free Report) : This financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Cadence Bancorporation Price and Consensus

Cadence Bancorp Price and Consensus

Cadence Bancorporation price-consensus-chart | Cadence Bancorporation Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.66%, compared with the industry average of 1.96%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.65%.

 

Cadence Bancorporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cadence Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Cadence Bancorporation dividend-yield-ttm | Cadence Bancorporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (UVSP) - free report >>

BCB Bancorp, Inc. NJ (BCBP) - free report >>

Cadence Bancorp (CADE) - free report >>

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF) - free report >>

Published in

finance