In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Navient Corporation (NAVI) - free report >>
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) - free report >>
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Navient Corporation (NAVI) - free report >>
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) - free report >>
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 18th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:
Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI - Free Report) : This provider of financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.
Customers Bancorp, Inc Price and Consensus
Customers Bancorp, Inc price-consensus-chart | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote
Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.26, compared with 14.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Customers Bancorp, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Customers Bancorp, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Customers Bancorp, Inc Quote
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 60.5% over the last 60 days.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Price and Consensus
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04, compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Quote
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.9% over the last 60 days.
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Quote
Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.33, compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Quote
Navient Corporation (NAVI - Free Report) : This education loan management and business processing solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.2% over the last 60 days.
Navient Corporation Price and Consensus
Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote
Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.14, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Navient Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>