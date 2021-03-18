Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 18th:

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Reliant Bancorp’s shares gained 33.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s growth of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX - Free Report) : This performance improvement and learning solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

 

GP Strategies Corp’s shares gained 29.9% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR - Free Report) : This producer and seller of ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

 

U.S. Concrete’s shares gained 25% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Ternium S.A. (TX - Free Report) : This manufacturer and processer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Ternium’s shares gained 26.4% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

