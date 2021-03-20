Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Tempur SealyInternational, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 3.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation Price and Consensus

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.

 

MaxLinear, Inc Price and Consensus

MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

MaxLinear, Inc PEG Ratio (TTM)

