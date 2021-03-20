We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 19th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This retailer of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 1.32 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tempur SealyInternational, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 3.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and marketer of basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.
Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.48, compared with 0.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL - Free Report) : This company that provides radiofrequency, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.4% over the last 60 days.
MaxLinear has a PEG ratio of 0.93, compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
