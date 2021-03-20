We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 19th:
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 21% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.
Costamare Inc. (CMRE - Free Report) : This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.96%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.67%.
Rio Tinto Group (RIO - Free Report) : This company that engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 25% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.97%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 6.29%.
Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) : This company that engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.95%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 7.29%.
