Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This company that operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.
Williams-Sonoma’s shares gained 40% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Olin Corp.’s shares gained nearly 21% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
G-III Apparel Group’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Solar’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
