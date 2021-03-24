Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 23rd:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This company that operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quote

 

Williams-Sonoma’s shares gained 40% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Price

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. price | Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quote

 

Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) : This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

 

Olin Corp.’s shares gained nearly 21% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Olin Corporation Price

Olin Corporation Price

Olin Corporation price | Olin Corporation Quote

 

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII - Free Report) : This company that designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

 

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Price and Consensus

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. Price and Consensus

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. price-consensus-chart | G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Quote

 

G-III Apparel Group’s shares gained 13.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Price

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. Price

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. price | G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Quote

 

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus

Canadian Solar Inc. Price and Consensus

Canadian Solar Inc. price-consensus-chart | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

 

Canadian Solar’s shares gained 5.3% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Canadian Solar Inc. Price

Canadian Solar Inc. Price

Canadian Solar Inc. price | Canadian Solar Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All                

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) - free report >>

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. (WSM) - free report >>

GIII Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII) - free report >>

Olin Corporation (OLN) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary oil-energy retail