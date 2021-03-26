We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 25th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:
German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for German American Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.
German American Bancorp’s shares gained 14.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.
L Brands’ shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southern First Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Southern First Bancshares’ shares gained 3.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
