Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

German American Bancorp, Inc. (GABC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for German American Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% over the last 60 days.

 

German American Bancorp’s shares gained 14.4% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This specialty retailer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Abercrombie & Fitch’s shares gained 13.7% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.1% over the last 60 days.

 

L Brands’ shares gained 9.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (SFST - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southern First Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Southern First Bancshares’ shares gained 3.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Published in

finance retail