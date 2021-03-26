Back to top

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 25th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 25th:

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Tempur Sealy has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 2.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.22, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 71.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Westlake Chemical has a PEG ratio of 0.45, compared with 0.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.25, compared with 1.11 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

