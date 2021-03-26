In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
How to Play it, when the US Economy Surges First
How does the old phrase “Fair and Square” relate to the global markets?
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, explains that for us.
1. John, something tells me this has to do with events in other countries that traders will be watching.
2. You say April macro data will likely be a market negative. Which data specifically?
3. What other macro catalysts will there be to look out for in April and is the pandemic among them?
4. The news of February Retail Sales dropping more than expected came in the wake of retailer earnings reports for Q4. Retailer earnings were relatively strong. But in light of the February retail sales data, will the going likely get tougher for these players in the coming quarters?
5. Given all the macro data that you’ve outlined here, is this a time investors should be buying stocks or should they keep their powder dry?
6. How do you feel about the Fed not extending a pandemic crisis rule that allowed banks to have lower capital requirements? This is something Wall Street had been lobbying for as a way to calm volatile markets.
7. Bank stocks fell sharply on the news. Do you see the banks and other financials having a rough go going forward because of this?
8. Other stocks you’re looking at now include Taiwan Semi (TSM - Free Report) , Peloton (PTON - Free Report) and AngloGold Ashanti (AU - Free Report) .
Taking another look at macro data and its impact, with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.