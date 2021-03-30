Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for March 29th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

RH (RH - Free Report) : This retailer in the home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST - Free Report) : This television broadcasting and digital media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

