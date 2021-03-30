In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST) - free report >>
Horizon Bancorp IN (HBNC) - free report >>
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc (NXST) - free report >>
Horizon Bancorp IN (HBNC) - free report >>
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for March 29th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO - Free Report) : This company that manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.
Winnebago Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Winnebago Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Winnebago Industries, Inc. Quote
RH (RH - Free Report) : This retailer in the home furnishings has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
RH Price and Consensus
RH price-consensus-chart | RH Quote
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST - Free Report) : This television broadcasting and digital media company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc Price and Consensus
Nexstar Media Group, Inc price-consensus-chart | Nexstar Media Group, Inc Quote
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (ACBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.9% over the last 60 days.
Horizon Bancorp IN Price and Consensus
Horizon Bancorp IN price-consensus-chart | Horizon Bancorp IN Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>