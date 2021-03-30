In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for March 29th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This company that engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.81 compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International has a PEG ratio of 0.86, compared with 3.23 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI - Free Report) : This healthcare solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.2% over the last 60 days.
Owens & Minor has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 0.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
