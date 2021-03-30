We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 29th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Midland States Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.4% over the last 60 days.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.82, compared with 14.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.9% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities, Inc. Price and Consensus
Century Communities, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.35, compared with 10.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Century Communities, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Century Communities, Inc. Quote
Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company that provides title insurance and real estate transaction services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services Corporation Price and Consensus
Stewart Information Services Corporation price-consensus-chart | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote
Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.57, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Stewart Information Services Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Stewart Information Services Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Stewart Information Services Corporation Quote
Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP - Free Report) : This company that provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services, has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.9% over the last 60 days.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP Price and Consensus
Oasis Midstream Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote
Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.83, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Oasis Midstream Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)
Oasis Midstream Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Oasis Midstream Partners LP Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>