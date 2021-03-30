We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) : This holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote
PetroChina Company Limited (PTR - Free Report) : This company that engages in a range of petroleum related products, services and activities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
PetroChina Company Limited Price and Consensus
PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.05%, compared with the industry average of 1.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.
PetroChina Company Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
PetroChina Company Limited dividend-yield-ttm | PetroChina Company Limited Quote
WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
WesBanco, Inc. Price and Consensus
WesBanco, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WesBanco, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.72%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.
WesBanco, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
WesBanco, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | WesBanco, Inc. Quote
Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Independent Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, compared with the industry average of 2.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.
Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Independent Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Independent Bank Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
