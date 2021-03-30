Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB - Free Report) : This holding company for Atlantic Union Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.64%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.84%.

 

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR - Free Report) : This company that engages in a range of petroleum related products, services and activities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.05%, compared with the industry average of 1.31%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.69%.

 

WesBanco, Inc. (WSBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.72%, compared with the industry average of 2.03%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.

 

Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Independent Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, compared with the industry average of 2.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.99%.

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

