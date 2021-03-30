Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation Price and Consensus

Lennar Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lennar Corporation Quote

 

Lennar Corp.’s shares gained 20.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Lennar Corporation Price

Lennar Corporation Price

Lennar Corporation price | Lennar Corporation Quote

 

BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.

 

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. Price and Consensus

BRP Inc. price-consensus-chart | BRP Inc. Quote

 

BRP’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

BRP Inc. Price

BRP Inc. Price

BRP Inc. price | BRP Inc. Quote

 

Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Thor Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Thor Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Thor Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Thor Industries, Inc. Quote

 

Thor Industries’ shares gained 8.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

 

Thor Industries, Inc. Price

Thor Industries, Inc. Price

Thor Industries, Inc. price | Thor Industries, Inc. Quote

 

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Ameris Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Ameris Bancorp Price and Consensus

Ameris Bancorp Price and Consensus

Ameris Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Ameris Bancorp Quote

 

Ameris Bancorp’s shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

 

Ameris Bancorp Price

Ameris Bancorp Price

Ameris Bancorp price | Ameris Bancorp Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) - free report >>

Lennar Corporation (LEN) - free report >>

Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) - free report >>

BRP Inc. (DOOO) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks construction finance