Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for March 30th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corp.’s shares gained 20.7% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
BRP Inc. (DOOO - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.9% over the last 60 days.
BRP’s shares gained 13.2% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Thor Industries, Inc. (THO - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
Thor Industries’ shares gained 8.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ameris Bancorp (ABCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Ameris Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.
Ameris Bancorp’s shares gained 7.5% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
