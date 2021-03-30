Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.92, compared with 22.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 53.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.92, compared with 35.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.1% over the last 60 days.

 

KB Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.22, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This single-family attached and detached homes builder has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Lennar Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.08, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

