Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 1st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.3% over the last 60 days.
L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote
L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
L Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
L Brands, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | L Brands, Inc. Quote
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.1% over the last 60 days.
Repsol S.A. Price and Consensus
Repsol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Repsol S.A. Quote
Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.25, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Repsol S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Repsol S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Repsol S.A. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
