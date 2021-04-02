Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 1st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:

L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.3% over the last 60 days.

 

L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 2.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

L Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.55 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Repsol S.A. Price and Consensus

Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.25, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Repsol S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.

