Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 1st:
Valero Energy Corporation (VLO - Free Report) : This company that manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.47%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.49%.
CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.34%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.67%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.57%, compared with the industry average of 2.36%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.05%.
Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.48%, compared with the industry average of 1.84%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.32%.
