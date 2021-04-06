We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 5th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 5th:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This specialty finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
KB Home (KBH - Free Report) : This company that constructs and sells a variety of new homes designed primarily for first-time, move-up and active adult homebuyers, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes and condominiums carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
KB Home Price and Consensus
KB Home price-consensus-chart | KB Home Quote
KB Home has a PEG ratio of 0.39, compared with 0.71 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
KB Home PEG Ratio (TTM)
KB Home peg-ratio-ttm | KB Home Quote
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This company that designs, develops, manufactures and ships innovative products that are used by the world's leading brands in the audio video, subscription broadcasting, connected home, tablet and smart phone markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Universal Electronics Inc. Price and Consensus
Universal Electronics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote
Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Universal Electronics Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Universal Electronics Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX - Free Report) : This company that is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.1% over the last 60 days.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
Tempur Sealy International has a PEG ratio of 0.85, compared with 3.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
