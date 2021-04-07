In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>
Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB) - free report >>
Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:
L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.
L Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
L Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | L Brands, Inc. Quote
L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
L Brands, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
L Brands, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | L Brands, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This company that operates sporting goods stores in small and mid-sized markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hibbett Sports, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Hibbett Sports, Inc. Quote
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.
Camping World Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Camping World Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Camping World Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Camping World Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Camping World Holdings Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>