Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:

L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products and accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

 

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.98 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB - Free Report) : This company that operates sporting goods stores in small and mid-sized markets carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Hibbett Sports has a PEG ratio of 0.80, compared with 0.89 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.63 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

