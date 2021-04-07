In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) - free report >>
Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) - free report >>
MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) - free report >>
Mid Penn Bancorp (MPB) - free report >>
MR. COOPER GROUP INC (COOP) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Mid Penn Bancorp Price and Consensus
Mid Penn Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote
Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.14, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Mid Penn Bancorp PE Ratio (TTM)
Mid Penn Bancorp pe-ratio-ttm | Mid Penn Bancorp Quote
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This provider of quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48.3% over the last 60 days.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Quote
Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.00, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Mr. Cooper Group Inc. Quote
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.55, compared with 25.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 9% over the last 60 days.
Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote
Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>