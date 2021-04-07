Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 6th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 6th:

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.14, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP - Free Report) : This provider of quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Mr. Cooper Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.00, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.55, compared with 25.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This provider of online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 9% over the last 60 days.

 

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.42, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

