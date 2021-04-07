We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 93.3% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Point Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.09, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.87, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Penn Virginia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This intermodal freight container leasing and management company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.
CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 44.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
