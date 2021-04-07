Back to top

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 7th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 93.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Crescent Point Energy Corp. Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.09, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Crescent Point Energy Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus

Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.87, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Washington Prime Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Penn Virginia Corporation Price and Consensus

Penn Virginia has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.62, compared with 20.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Penn Virginia Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

CAI International, Inc. (CAI - Free Report) : This intermodal freight container leasing and management company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.7% over the last 60 days.

 

CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 44.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

CAI International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Published in

finance oil-energy transportation