In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) - free report >>
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) - free report >>
Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) - free report >>
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) - free report >>
Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:
Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price and Consensus
Fifth Third Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Fifth Third Bancorp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.83%, compared with the industry average of 2.65%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.12%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fifth Third Bancorp dividend-yield-ttm | Fifth Third Bancorp Quote
Royal Bank of Canada (RY - Free Report) : This diversified financial service company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Royal Bank Of Canada Price and Consensus
Royal Bank Of Canada price-consensus-chart | Royal Bank Of Canada Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.65%, compared with the industry average of 1.45%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.97%.
Royal Bank Of Canada Dividend Yield (TTM)
Royal Bank Of Canada dividend-yield-ttm | Royal Bank Of Canada Quote
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF - Free Report) : This financial services organization that provides a diverse range of wealth accumulation and protection products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Sun Life Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Sun Life Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sun Life Financial Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.22%, compared with the industry average of 0.39%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.75%.
Sun Life Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sun Life Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Sun Life Financial Inc. Quote
Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA - Free Report) : This diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Escalade, Incorporated Price and Consensus
Escalade, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Escalade, Incorporated Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.93%.
Escalade, Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)
Escalade, Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Escalade, Incorporated Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>