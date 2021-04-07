We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 7th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 7th:
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX - Free Report) : This company that manufactures building materials and engineered wood products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 58.7% over the last 60 days.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price and Consensus
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation price-consensus-chart | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote
Louisiana-Pacific’s shares gained 21.3% over the last one month compared to S&P 500’s rise of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Price
Louisiana-Pacific Corporation price | Louisiana-Pacific Corporation Quote
GP Strategies Corporation (GPX - Free Report) : This company that provides performance improvement and learning solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.
GP Strategies Corporation Price and Consensus
GP Strategies Corporation price-consensus-chart | GP Strategies Corporation Quote
GP Strategies’ shares gained nearly 16% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
GP Strategies Corporation Price
GP Strategies Corporation price | GP Strategies Corporation Quote
Central Garden & Pet Company (CENT - Free Report) : This innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden & Pet Company Price and Consensus
Central Garden & Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote
Central Garden & Pet Co.’s shares gained 14.1% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Central Garden & Pet Company Price
Central Garden & Pet Company price | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote
Coherent, Inc. (COHR - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories carries a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Coherent, Inc. Price and Consensus
Coherent, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Coherent, Inc. Quote
Coherent’s shares gained 9.6% over the last one month. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Coherent, Inc. Price
Coherent, Inc. price | Coherent, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce ""the world's first trillionaires,"" but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>