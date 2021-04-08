Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor goods retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 53.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.25, compared with 1.68 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

L Brands, Inc. (LB - Free Report) : This retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, other apparel, and personal and beauty care product carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

 

L Brands has a PEG ratio of 0.99, compared with 2.37 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This smart home technology provider and manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

