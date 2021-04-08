We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 8th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:
Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE - Free Report) : This banking services provider for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Hope Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Hope Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hope Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.81%.
Hope Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Hope Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Hope Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Nutrien Ltd. (NTR - Free Report) : This company that provides crop inputs, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.
Nutrien Ltd. Price and Consensus
Nutrien Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nutrien Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.27%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.
Nutrien Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Nutrien Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Nutrien Ltd. Quote
Premier Financial Corp. (PFC - Free Report) : This company that provides community banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Premier Financial Corp. Price and Consensus
Premier Financial Corp. price-consensus-chart | Premier Financial Corp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, compared with the industry average of 1.98%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.75%.
Premier Financial Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Premier Financial Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Premier Financial Corp. Quote
Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Moelis & Company Price and Consensus
Moelis & Company price-consensus-chart | Moelis & Company Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.86%, compared with the industry average of 0.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.31%.
Moelis & Company Dividend Yield (TTM)
Moelis & Company dividend-yield-ttm | Moelis & Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
