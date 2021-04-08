Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 8th:

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE - Free Report) : This banking services provider for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.68%, compared with the industry average of 1.85%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.81%.

 

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR - Free Report) : This company that provides crop inputs, services, and solutions has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.4% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.23%, compared with the industry average of 0.27%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.55%.

 

Premier Financial Corp. (PFC - Free Report) : This company that provides community banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, compared with the industry average of 1.98%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.75%.

 

Moelis & Company (MC - Free Report) : This investment banking advisory firm has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.86%, compared with the industry average of 0.21%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.31%.

 

