Image: Bigstock

Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 42.90%, compared with the industry average of 1.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.58%.

 

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote

 

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.44%.

 

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Quote

 

Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.

 

Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.34%, compared with the industry average of 3.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.08%.

 

Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote

 

Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This integrated global agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Bunge Limited Price and Consensus

Bunge Limited price-consensus-chart | Bunge Limited Quote

 

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.

 

Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bunge Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Bunge Limited Quote

 

