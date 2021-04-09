We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 9th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 9th:
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU - Free Report) : This asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Price and Consensus
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 42.90%, compared with the industry average of 1.77%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.58%.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.3% over the last 60 days.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 2.40%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.44%.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Alexander's, Inc. (ALX - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.1% over the last 60 days.
Alexander's, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alexander's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.34%, compared with the industry average of 3.18%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 5.08%.
Alexander's, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Alexander's, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alexander's, Inc. Quote
Bunge Limited (BG - Free Report) : This integrated global agribusiness and food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
Bunge Limited Price and Consensus
Bunge Limited price-consensus-chart | Bunge Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.55%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.15%.
Bunge Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Bunge Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Bunge Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
