Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 12th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 84.6% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.95 compared with 1.06 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This recreational vehicle and outdoor retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.
Camping World has a PEG ratio of 0.28, compared with 1.67 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This company that provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.
Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.50, compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.89, compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
