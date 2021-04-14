We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 13th:
Cowen Inc. (COWN - Free Report) : This investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, and investment management services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.94, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote
Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Penn Virginia Corporation Price and Consensus
Penn Virginia Corporation price-consensus-chart | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote
Penn Virginia Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.31, compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Penn Virginia Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Penn Virginia Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Penn Virginia Corporation Quote
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT engaged in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime Group Inc. Price and Consensus
Washington Prime Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote
Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.50, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Washington Prime Group Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Washington Prime Group Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Washington Prime Group Inc. Quote
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (GDP - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.8% over the last 60 days.
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Price and Consensus
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation price-consensus-chart | Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Quote
Goodrich Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.11, compared with 20.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Goodrich Petroleum Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Goodrich Petroleum Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>