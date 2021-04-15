In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 14th:
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade Company Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade Company price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade Company Quote
Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.97 compared with 1.07 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Boise Cascade Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade Company peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade Company Quote
Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC - Free Report) : This pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products manufacturer and seller that carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Universal Electronics Inc. Price and Consensus
Universal Electronics Inc. price-consensus-chart | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote
Universal Electronics has a PEG ratio of 0.87, compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Universal Electronics Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Universal Electronics Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Universal Electronics Inc. Quote
Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This integrated energy company that carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.9% over the last 60 days.
Repsol, S.A. Price and Consensus
Repsol, S.A. price-consensus-chart | Repsol, S.A. Quote
Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.23, compared with 1.02 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Repsol, S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Repsol, S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | Repsol, S.A. Quote
