Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 16th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX - Free Report) : This producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
AdvanSix Inc. Price and Consensus
AdvanSix Inc. price-consensus-chart | AdvanSix Inc. Quote
Brightcove Inc. (BCOV - Free Report) : This company that is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.2% over the last 60 days.
Brightcove Inc. Price and Consensus
Brightcove Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brightcove Inc. Quote
Clarus Corporation (CLAR - Free Report) : This designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Clarus Corporation Price and Consensus
Clarus Corporation price-consensus-chart | Clarus Corporation Quote
Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA - Free Report) : This provider of ocean-going transportation services across the world has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.4% over the last 60 days.
Euroseas Ltd. Price and Consensus
Euroseas Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Euroseas Ltd. Quote
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN - Free Report) : This recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals and manufacturer of finished steel products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.7% over the last 60 days.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
