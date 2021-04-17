We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 16th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:
ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO - Free Report) : This company that is a world leader in branded office products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.2% over the last 60 days.
ACCO Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.87, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.66, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company whose primary business is title insurance has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.
Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.95, compared with 36.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
