Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 16th:

ACCO Brands Corporation (ACCO - Free Report) : This company that is a world leader in branded office products has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.2% over the last 60 days.

 

ACCO Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

 

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.87, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.66, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

 

Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC - Free Report) : This company whose primary business is title insurance has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 24.8% over the last 60 days.

 

Stewart Information Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.95, compared with 36.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

