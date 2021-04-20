Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH - Free Report) : This operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Community Health Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Health Systems, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Health Systems, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Health Systems, Inc. Quote

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI - Free Report) : This regional insurance holding company which, through its insurance subsidiaries, offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Selective Insurance Group, Inc. Quote

Bank First Corporation (BFC - Free Report) : This holding company for Bank First N.A. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.

Bank First National Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank First National Corporation Price and Consensus

Bank First National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Bank First National Corporation Quote

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This independent global investment manager operating in more than 20 countries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Invesco Ltd. Price and Consensus

Invesco Ltd. Price and Consensus

Invesco Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Invesco Ltd. Quote

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS - Free Report) : This provider of a platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Progress Software Corporation Price and Consensus

Progress Software Corporation Price and Consensus

Progress Software Corporation price-consensus-chart | Progress Software Corporation Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) - free report >>

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - free report >>

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI) - free report >>

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) - free report >>

Bank First National Corporation (BFC) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance insurance medical