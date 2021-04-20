We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 19th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH - Free Report) : This operator of general acute care hospitals in communities across the country has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing more than 100% over the last 60 days.
Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (SIGI - Free Report) : This regional insurance holding company which, through its insurance subsidiaries, offers a broad range of property and casualty insurance products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Bank First Corporation (BFC - Free Report) : This holding company for Bank First N.A. has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
Invesco Ltd. (IVZ - Free Report) : This independent global investment manager operating in more than 20 countries has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Progress Software Corporation (PRGS - Free Report) : This provider of a platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
