Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 19th:

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH - Free Report) : This provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.5% over the last 60 days.

 

Camping World Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

 

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This specialty finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.7% over the last 60 days.

 

Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.35, compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

Repsol, S.A. (REPYY - Free Report) : This company that explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 48.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Repsol has a PEG ratio of 0.24, compared with 1.01 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

 

