New Strong Buy Stocks for April 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This operator of retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.5% over the last 60 days.
EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) : This provider of electrical and mechanical construction as well as facilities services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Mercer International Inc. (MERC - Free Report) : This owner and operator of a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.3% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer and distributor of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Sohu.com Limited (SOHU - Free Report) : This provider of online media, game and search products and services in China has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
