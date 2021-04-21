We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG - Free Report) : This retailer of jewelry, watches and associated products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Signet Jewelers Limited Price and Consensus
Signet Jewelers Limited price-consensus-chart | Signet Jewelers Limited Quote
Crocs, Inc. (CROX - Free Report) : This developer and manufacturer of innovative casual footwear for men, women and children has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Crocs, Inc. Price and Consensus
Crocs, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crocs, Inc. Quote
Funko, Inc. (FNKO - Free Report) : This pop culture consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 61.4% over the last 60 days.
Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus
Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (SNCR - Free Report) : This provider of essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.4% over the last 60 days.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Quote
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This provider of retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
AccessZacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>