In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
TOTAL SE (TOT) - free report >>
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) - free report >>
Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
TOTAL SE (TOT) - free report >>
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) - free report >>
Citizens & Northern Corp (CZNC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 21st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 21st:
Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT - Free Report) : This financial holding company that provides banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.27%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.13%.
Fulton Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Fulton Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV - Free Report) : This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 74.8% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv Inc. Price and Consensus
Ovintiv Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ovintiv Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.60%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 1.63%.
Ovintiv Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Ovintiv Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ovintiv Inc. Quote
TOTAL SE (TOT - Free Report) : This integrated oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
TOTAL SE Price and Consensus
TOTAL SE price-consensus-chart | TOTAL SE Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.86%, compared with the industry average of 1.29%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.75%.
TOTAL SE Dividend Yield (TTM)
TOTAL SE dividend-yield-ttm | TOTAL SE Quote
Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC - Free Report) : This company that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Citizens & Northern Corp Price and Consensus
Citizens & Northern Corp price-consensus-chart | Citizens & Northern Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.49%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.67%.
Citizens & Northern Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Citizens & Northern Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Citizens & Northern Corp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021
In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?
Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.
Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>