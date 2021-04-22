We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for April 22nd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, April 22nd:
Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 11% over the last 60 days.
Virtu Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Virtu Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 4.80%.
Virtu Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Virtu Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Virtu Financial, Inc. Quote
Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF - Free Report) : This bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Waterstone Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.38%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.71%.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Waterstone Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Waterstone Financial, Inc. Quote
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (FGBI - Free Report) : This company that offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.85%, compared with the industry average of 2.02%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 3.28%.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Quote
Evans Bancorp, Inc. (EVBN - Free Report) : This financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
Evans Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Evans Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.37%, compared with the industry average of 1.93%. Its five-year average dividend yield is 2.85%.
Evans Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Evans Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Evans Bancorp, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.
