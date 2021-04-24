Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for April 23rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of home appliances and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) : This commercial real estate services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This provider of equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Kraton Corporation (KRA - Free Report) : This producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

