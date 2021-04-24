We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for April 23rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
LG Display Co., Ltd. (LPL - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.1% over the last 60 days.
Whirlpool Corporation (WHR - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of home appliances and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) : This commercial real estate services firm has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This provider of equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Kraton Corporation (KRA - Free Report) : This producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
