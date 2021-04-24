We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 23rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 23rd:
Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF - Free Report) : This commercial banking and trust services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 43.5% over the last 60 days.
Orrstown Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.65, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (MPB - Free Report) : This provider of commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Mid Penn Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.55, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP - Free Report) : This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Korea Electric Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG - Free Report) : This retail REIT engaged in ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.5% over the last 60 days.
Washington Prime Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.49, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
