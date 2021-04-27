We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for April 27th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 27th:
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI - Free Report) : This company that designs, manufactures, and sells firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.3% over the last 60 days.
Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.43, compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (TPH - Free Report) : This company that engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.9% over the last 60 days.
Tri Pointe Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.49, compared with 10.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI - Free Report) : This independent energy company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Laredo Petroleum has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.51, compared with 20.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This company that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.
First Internet Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.83, compared with 13.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
