Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 28th
Here are four stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 28th:
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This company that manufactures wood products and distributes building materials carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.5% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
AutoNation, Inc. (AN - Free Report) : This company that operates as an automotive retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.2% over the last 60 days.
AutoNation has a PEG ratio of 0.87 compared with 1.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This financial institution that provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.2% over the last 60 days.
Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN - Free Report) : This company that provides workforce solutions and services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.6% over the last 60 days.
ManpowerGroup has a PEG ratio of 0.91, compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
