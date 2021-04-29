In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) - free report >>
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Top Ranked Growth Stocks to Buy for April 29th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 29th:
Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) : This company that through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 36.6% over the last 60 days.
Herc Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Herc Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
Herc Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.60 compared with 2.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Herc Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Herc Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Herc Holdings Inc. Quote
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS - Free Report) : This specialty finance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.2% over the last 60 days.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Goldman Sachs has a PEG ratio of 0.30, compared with 1.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. Quote
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This wood products manufacturer and building materials distributor carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.5% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade Company Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade Company price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade Company Quote
Boise Cascade has a PEG ratio of 0.90, compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Boise Cascade Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade Company peg-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>